Marlet ends Round Hill talks on €450m deal

Developer Marlet Property Group has ended talks with Round Hill Capital on the sale of 1,205 apartments in Dublin for a reported €450 million.

The Pat Crean-led Marlet began discussions with London-based Round Hill last autumn on the sale of its “Dublin Living” portfolio of 1,205 apartments on four different sites in the capital.

Marlet confirmed on Wednesday that the company had decided to end the negotiations with Round Hill in relation to the sale and funding of the apartments.

“This is due to an inability to reach an agreement following an extended period of negotiations,” it said. “Marlet will now look at other options for the four sites.”

Separate acquisitions

Round Hill also confirmed that the talks had ended. “We are continuing discussions in relation to a separate set of land acquisitions,” the group said.

The Dublin Living deal would have involved Round Hill buying and paying for the construction of the apartments - known as forward funding.

Almost 180 of the dwellings, at a site in Mount Argos in Dublin, are close to completion, while work has begun on the other sites.

Recent reports linked Round Hill to other deals in the capital, including Cairn Homes’s sale of 120 apartments on Hanover Quay on the Grand Canal Basin.