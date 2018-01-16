Major housing development in south Dublin refused planning permission

An Bórd Pleanála has refused planning permission for a major housing development in south Dublin, which would have seen the construction of 927 residential units.

Developer Michael Cotter’s firm Viscount Securities had submitted plans for a total of 365 houses and 562 apartments at Clay Farm in Leopardstown under the Government’s new “fast-track” planning system.

However, Bórd Pleanála said the applicant had not provided adequate information in relation to storm water management in the area, which is prone to flooding.

The decision to refuse was decided by a casting vote from the board’s chairperson.

In its ruling, the Board said “considerable uncertainties regarding the issue of drainage across the entire site remained, sufficient to preclude these options”.

Viscount Securities has submitted plans for the site under the Government’s Strategic Housing Development system which allows developers bypass local-authority planning processes for developments of more than 100 homes, or blocks of 200 student bedspaces.

The system was brought in last year to address the current housing crisis.

Viscount’s proposal was the largest residential housing development awaiting planning approval under the system.

A €300 million on-campus accommodation complex at University College Dublin (UCD) was the first development to be formally approved under the new system last week. The university was granted permission for the development, comprising six multistorey blocks with 2,178 bedspaces, in just over three months.