Kingspan takes $10m stake in property tech firm Invicara

Insulation specialist Kingspan is buying a stake in software company, Invicara, for more than €8 million.

Headquartered in Michigan, Invicara has developed software that allows architects, engineers and contractors to save time and money on building projects.

Kingspan said on Thursday that it is investing $10 million (€8.16 million) in the software developer in return for a minority stake.

Louise Foody, Kingspan’s director of digital and Mike Stenson, its head of innovation, will join Invicara’s board.

Ms Foody described Invicara’s technology as a “game changer”.

She said that the Irish group wanted to use technology to align its products and services more closely with its customers’ needs.

Anand Mecheri, Invicara’s chief executive and founder, predicted that the company’s relationship with Kingspan would open new market opportunities for the business.

Invicara, which opened a Dublin office in late November, builds products that integrate with Building Information Modelling (BIM) technology to provide detailed digital representations of buildings.

Its flagship product BIMAssure is used by organisations including IPUT, Trinity College Dublin and Ballymore Group.