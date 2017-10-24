Kingspan gets ‘A’ rating for environmental impact

A global organisation has recognised Cavan-based insulation specialist Kingspan’s efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions for the third year in a row.

CDP – formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project – has named Kingspan on its ‘A’ list, making it one of two Irish companies, along with AIB, to achieve this.

CDP is a non-profit organisation that measures the environmental impact of thousands of companies around the world. Its ‘A’ list include 112 businesses, including Unilever, Glaxosmithkline, Toyota and Microsoft.

The list recognises Kingspan’s efforts to cut emissions, reduce climate risks and develop a low-carbon business in its last reporting year.

In 2016 the company said that it passed the half-way mark to reaching “net zero energy” by 2020, with renewables generating 57 per cent of the energy it used.

Kingspan also pointed out that over the past five years its insulation products have helped customers cut energy consumption by more than 600 million mega watt hours of electricity, equivalent to 372 barrels of oil.

Commenting on the news, Kingspan’s chief executive Gene Murtagh said he was proud that the group had reached the standard set by the CDP.

“Our achievements to date clearly demonstrate the business case behind saving energy, reducing carbon emissions and generating renewable energy on our own sites – often using our own products and solutions.”