Kingspan first-half sales hit record €2bn as UK picks up

Insulation manufacturer Kingspan’s sales rose be 15 per cent in the first half to top €2 billion for the first time, helped by a pick-up in the UK market, which had shown signs of weakness earlier in the year.

Trading profit rose by 10 per cent to €195.3 million, with a boost from acquisitions offset by a slight contraction in the group’s trading margin.

The Cavan-based group declared a 9 per cent increase in its interim dividend to 12c per share.

“Performance was helped by improved momentum in the second quarter after a sluggish start to the year due to prolonged winter weather conditions,” said chief executive Gene Murtagh. “this momentum has continued into the second half in a number of key markets and underpins our encouraging outlook for the rest of the year.”

Mr Murtagh said that the company is “opening up some exciting growth opportunities” in Latin America, southern Europe and India.

Kingspan said that sales of its key insulation panels products rose by 14 per cent in the first half, which was topped marginally by a 15 per cent increase in insulation board revenues. Sales in the group’s light and air division rose by 57 per cent, driven by acquisitions and favourable currency movements, while the water and energy unit’s turnover was broadly flat.

However, access floors sales were down 7 per cent on the year, reflecting a “subdued US market and some slowdown in the UK”, the company said.