Jim Mintern named new director of finance at CRH

CRH has named Jim Mintern, a company veteran of two decades, as its next finance director. He will succeed Senan Murphy, who announced in September that he intended to leave the building materials giant.

Mr Mintern (54), a chartered accountant with more than 30 years’ experience in the industry – nearly 20 of which have been with CRH – will assume the role on June 1st, the group said in a statement on Tuesday.

The executive joined CRH in Ireland as finance director for Roadstone in 2002 and since then has held several senior positions across the group, including country manager for Ireland and managing director of each of the western and eastern regions of its Europe Materials business.

In his most recent role as chief of staff to chief executive Albert Manifold, Mr Mintern has worked closely with divisional and operational leadership, having oversight of group performance programmes and leading the planning and execution of some of the group’s recent large acquisitions, including Ash Grove in North America in 2018.

Step away

Mr Murphy’s announcement last year that he was planning to step away from the company came as a surprise to industry observers, who had seen him as a future chief executive. It is understood that Mr Murphy does not have any immediate plans for a new role when he leaves CRH during the summer.

Separately CRH has appointed Caroline Dowling, an Irish citizen who was previously a senior executive with electronics contract manufacturer Flex, as a non-executive director, with effect from Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Davy analyst Robert Gardiner highlighted in a note to clients that CRH would be well placed to benefit from US president Joe Biden’s plans for a $3 trillion (€2.52 trillion) economic stimulus, including infrastructure investment, as reported in the US on Monday.