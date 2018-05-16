Irish engineering group wins major contract in Sweden

Irish engineering and construction management firm DPS has won a major contract from the global pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca.

DPS, which employs over 1,300 people, is to provide engineering, procurement, construction management and validation (EPCMV) services for small and medium sized projects on AstraZeneca’s pharmaceutical site in Södertälje, Sweden.

The contract win means that DPS will now establish a new office in Sweden to service AstraZeneca initially, as well as other clients in the Nordic region at a later stage.

The value of the contract has not been disclosed, but it is expected that over 100 DPS engineering personnel potentially will be working on AstraZeneca projects, depending on capital expenditure levels.

Frank Keogh said: “DPS is delighted to have won this contract and we are confident the combination of a substantial local office and local partners in Sweden, as well as our large pharma centre of excellence offices in Dublin and Cork will ensure a quality and cost effective delivery model for AstraZeneca. As with all our clients we will work with AstraZeneca in a true partnership, building a long term relationship”.

DPS operates in Ireland, Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Israel, Singapore and the United States.