Housebuilder Glenveagh to build 2,650 more homes than planned

Glenveagh Properties will build 2,650 more homes than it had originally expected between 2022 and 2024, the company said in a trading update on Wednesday.

The Dublin-listed housebuilder increased its target by 46 per cent from 5,750 homes to 8,400 in advance of a capital markets day in London being held for its investors.

Glenveagh said it expects the market environment to “remain favourable with significant private and institutional demand for housing”.

“The extent of the institutional demand for high quality residential product is such that the group now expects to forward fund a series of urban apartment developments,” it added.

Instead of completing 1,750 homes in 2022, Glenveagh now plans to complete 2,350. In 2023, the target has shifted from 2,000 to 3,050 while in 2024 the target has been increased from 2,000 to 3,000.

“We have now completed our net investment in land and, with the inherent opportunities in our business and underlying strengths of our organisation, I’m confident in our ability to deliver the significant ramp-up in volumes alongside maximising sustainable returns to our shareholders,” said Glenveagh’s chief executive, Stephen Garvey.

Glenveagh is currently active across several sites in locations such as Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Galway.