Housebuilder Glenveagh strengthens management team

Irish housebuilder Glenveagh said it had made a number of key hires for its management team, appointing a new chief commercial officer as one of the roles.

The Dublin and London listed firm said Wesley Rothwell, formerly of CBRE, would take up the chief commercial officer role in the first quarter of 2018. Mr Rothwell will head up Land and portfolio management, acquiring new land sites and managing Glenveagh’s multi-year land bank.

Nama’s former head of planning Chris McGarry will take up a similar role at Glenveagh next month, heading up the company’s planning team. Mr McGarry jined Nama in 2011, and previously held roles as operational director of the Dublin planning office of RPS Group, was a board member of Cluid Housing Association and chairman of the Irish branch of the Royal Town Planning Institute.

Also joining Glenveagh in February is Conor Murtagh, currently associate director of corporate finance with Investec. Mr Murtagh moves to the housebuilder to take up the role of director of strategy and investor relations.

The company has also appointed former Marathon Oil director Diarmuid Leahy as chief people officer. Mr Leahy was international HR director for Marathon Oil and joined Glenveagh at the beginning of the year.

“In parallel with our objectives to deploy our equity raised at IPO to acquire a quality land bank and to meet our published construction targets, another key priority for Glenveagh since IPO has been to build out our business as a PLC,” Glenveagh Co-Founder and CEO Justin Bickle said.

“We are therefore delighted to announce four key appointments, to supplement and strengthen the talented executive team already assembled, and to de-risk our business objectives. Each of these professionals are skilled and highly regarded in their fields and can bring considerable expertise and innovation to our sector as it becomes more institutional and forward looking in nature.”