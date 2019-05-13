Housebuilder Abbey forecasts profit dip as margins squeezed

Dublin-listed housebuilder Abbey forecast on Monday that it operating profit for the year to the end of April is set come in lower than the previous year as its margins came under pressure even as sales rose.

The company, which is 81.9 per cent owned by the family of chairman Charles Gallagher, said that it completed 579 house sales in its recently-ended financial year, down from 606 for the prior 12 months.

The latest year’s sales were made up of 511 units in the UK, 36 in Ireland and 7 in Czech Republic. The Irish unit sales were less than half the level it recorded for the previous year.

Abbey posted €58.5 million of operation profit in the year to April 2018 on turnover of €218.5 million. The company is due to publish full-year results in the week beginning July 8th.