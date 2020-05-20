House prices to fall over coming 18 months – ESRI

House prices will fall over the coming 18 months on the back of the Covid-19 related economic downturn, analysts from the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) argue.

In a paper published on Wednesday – authored by Kieran McQuinn and Matthew Allen Coghlan – the analysts note that any decline in house prices “would have been significantly worse if the Irish Government had not introduced the significant welfare payments to address the substantial increase in unemployment.”

“The recovery of housing demand in the Irish economy will depend on how long these payments remain in place and at what stage the authorities decide to remove them,” the authors added.

Decline in investment

However the economic uncertainty will also likely lead to a decline in private investment in housing, causing a shortfall in supply in the future, the authors said.

“Given the well-known supply shortages the country already faces this may put, additional upward pressure on house prices when the domestic economy recovers exacerbating the affordability issues already noted in the market.”