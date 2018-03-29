House buyers bought 8,400 new homes last year

House buyers bought 8,400 newly-built homes in the Republic last year, according to the latest figures.

Estate agents Sherry Fitzgerald reported on Thursday that house prices rose by 2.1 per cent in the first three months of 2018, compared with 1.9 per cent during the same period last year.

Sherry Fitzgerald said that the State’s Property Price Register recorded a total 8,400 new home sales in 2017, which was a 47 per cent increase on 2016. New house prices rose 9 per cent last year, the firm added.

The estate agent noted that the number of homes for sale in the Republic fell steadily since the start of the decade.

About 21,200 houses were for sale in January, just 1.1 per cent of all private homes in the State.

This was almost two thirds fewer than in January 2010, when there were 54,100 dwellings on the market.

In Dublin, agents advertised 3,100 houses for sale in January this year, which accounted for 0.6 per cent of the homes in the capital.

Marian Finnegan, Sherry Fitzgerald’s chief economist, pointed out that a supply squeeze and price inflation continued to hit the housing market.

“However, there is evidence of a significant increase in the volume of new home sales, which is to be welcomed,” she said.