House building slows as high prices deter buyers

Builders are slowing the rate at which they finish new homes as high prices put off potential buyers, a report published on Thursday says.

The number of new homes built in Dublin tumbled 17 per cent in the three months ended June 30th, according to research by stockbrokers Goodbody.

The fall in house construction in the capital drove an overall drop in the rate at which builders are completing new homes across the Republic, the firm’s economists, Dermot O’Leary and Alexander Wilson, say.

Growth

They estimate that 4,900 dwellings were built here in the second quarter of the year, 11 per cent more than during the same period in 2018, but the slowest rate of growth since the final months of 2013.

While numbers fell in Dublin, they surged in the capital’s commuter belt, where the economists say the number of new homes built grew by 50 per cent in the second quarter of the year.

The south west had the strongest growth, at 64 per cent, but the the report notes that that was “coming off a low base”.

Goodbody has cut its forecast of the number of new homes likely to be built in the Republic this year to 21,000. “This analysis supports that view,” Mr O’Leary and Mr Wilson state.

The firm’s forecast is based on a growing number of new homes left unsold because people cannot afford to buy them.

New home sales fell 8 per cent in Dublin in the first half of the year, while purchases of properties priced above €500,000 dived 21 per cent.

Sales of homes costing less than €250,000 also fell sharply, Mr O’Leary and Mr Wilson say, but they point out that this is a small share of the capital’s market.

However, sales of homes costing between €325,000 and €400,000 - which the economists argue the “median first-time buyer” can afford - rose in Dublin.

Outside the capital, sales of properties in the same price range grew rapidly in the first half of the year, while the overall increase in transactions was 7 per cent.

Figures

Mr O’Leary and Mr Wilson say these figures show that house hunters are only buying properties that they can afford.

They note that Central Bank lending rules, which limit mortgages to three times a purchaser’s salary and require a 20 per cent deposit, influence affordability.

Their report also shows that Cairn Homes and Glenveagh Properties, the builders listed on the Irish Stock Exchange, are responsible for the growth in new home sales.

Overall sales grew 1 per cent nationally in the first six months of the year. The Goodbody analysts point out that Cairn’s sales rose 32 per cent in this period, to 379 from 288, while Glenveagh’s grew to 138 from 32.

“Excluding these two builders, sales of new homes are estimated to have fallen by 4 per cent in the first half,” Mr O’Leary and Mr Wilson say.