Hines granted permission for €1bn town centre in Cherrywood

International developer Hines has received planning permission to build a 2.1 million sq ft town centre at Cherrywood, including a raft of apartments, office and retail space.

The approval by Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council paves the way for the commencement this year of the urban development project, Hines said, providing 3,000 construction jobs.

As part of the €1 billion mixed use development, Hines will build 1,269 build to rent apartments and 585,000sq ft of retail and office space, as well as leisure space.

The residential element of the project is being developed in a joint venture agreement involving Hines and Dutch pension investor APG Asset Management.

Additionally the urban centre will have an array of bars and restaurants and a 200 room hotel.

Hines expects Cherrywood town centre to provide housing for over 3,200 people in time, office accommodation for 2,300 and employment for an additional 2,500 retail and leisure workers.

“We would like to thank Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council for giving their stamp of approval to the Cherrywood Town project, which will form the centrepiece of the wider Cherrywood strategic development zone,” said Brian Moran, Hines senior managing director.

“Today’s announcement also comes as we complete construction of the first phase of our infrastructure development project at Cherrywood, which includes three brand new flagship parks, a state of the art all weather multipurpose pitch, six new tennis courts and a sports pavilion, 5.4 kilometres of roadways, pedestrian footpaths, cycle paths, greenways and over 3,000 trees.

“Having all these elements in place will ensure that this will be a modern, healthy and dynamic community from the very beginning for the 25,000 people who will make Cherrywood their home over the coming years.”

Having recently received permission for a school to cater for up to 700 pupils, Hines has just submitted another planning application in relation to the Cherrywood project for 146 apartments, the first application outside of the town centre.