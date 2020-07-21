HICL acquires remaining stake in M17/M18 motorway section for €41m

London-listed HICL Infrastructure is to acquire the remaining 50 per cent interest in the M17/M18 Gort to Tuam motorway that it doesn’t already own in a €41 million deal.

The road, which forms part of the “Atlantic Motorway” route, is a 57km road and dual carriageway that links Gort and Tuam. It replaced the N17, the road made famous by the band The Saw Doctors.

The infrastructure investment company, which is managed by InfraRed Capital Partners, is acquiring the stake from the Marguerite I Fund in a transaction that is expected to be completed by the end of September.

HICL acquired an initial 10 per cent stake in the 28-year concession at the end of 2014. It subsequently took an additional 40 per cent interest in the project last year in a €23 million deal.

“We are delighted that HICL is taking full ownership of the M17/M18 road PPP, a project that has improved connectivity between airports in the west of Ireland. The acquisition exemplifies HICL’s strategy of increasing its stakes in known, high quality core infrastructure assets that deliver essential services and long-term returns,” said Harry Seekings, co-head of infrastructure at InfraRed.

“The investment is expected to be accretive to portfolio yield and will provide further geographical diversification to HICL’s exposure to availability-based transportation projects,” he added.

Construction of the 53km motorway and 4km Tuam Bypass dual carriageway commenced in January 2015 and was completed in September 2017 at a cost of over €500 million. It is operated and maintained by company Direct Route (Tuam) Ltd.

HICL’s other Irish investments include a 75 per cent stake in a deal to construct, operate and maintain the Cork School of Music. It also has a 60 per cent stake in the Ireland Primary Care Project for 14 primary care centres, and a 50 per cent interest in the Irish Group Schools scheme for five secondary schools.

The company was down 0.7 per cent in mid-day trading in London on Tuesday.