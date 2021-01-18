Hibernia Reit CEO named Urban Land Institute Ireland chair

The Urban Land Institute (ULI), the world’s oldest and largest network of real estate and land use experts, has announced the appointment of Kevin Nowlan, chief executive of Hibernia Reit plc, as chair of ULI Ireland.

He succeeds Tom Dunne, chairman of the Residential Tenancies Board.

As chair, Mr Nowlan aims to use ULI’s global and multi-disciplinary network and knowledge base “to contribute to some of the most pertinent challenges in Ireland, including the delivery of housing, especially affordable housing, by collecting and sharing global best practices,” ULI Ireland said.

“ULI uniquely brings together stakeholders, both private and public sector, from all disciplines for the sharing of ideas, thought leadership and best practice,” said Nowlan.

“This is of great added value, not only to industry professionals in Ireland, but globally, given the challenges and opportunities ahead of us, that require trust and collaboration between all stakeholders involved.”