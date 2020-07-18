Heronvale plans 130-home complex close to M50 at Kilternan

Local builder Heronvale Developments is seeking fast-track permission to build 130 new homes close to Kilternan village on Dublin’s southside.

Developers bidding to cash in on the housing squeeze continue to focus on the capital’s southern suburbs, with many of them seeking to build in areas including Carrickmines and Kilternan.

Heronvale this month asked An Bord Pleanála (ABP) for permission to build 55 houses and 75 apartments at Shaldon Grange, Kilternan, in a development that the company says will extend the village there.

The houses will have three, four or five bedrooms. The apartments will be one- or two-bed, built in three- and four-storey blocks. The site is off the Enniskerry Road, bounded by Shaldon Grange and Glenamuck Road. The project’s architect is Dublin practice NDBA Architects.

Heronvale, owned by members of the Start family, is seeking planning permission from ABP under the fast-track scheme for new developments of 100 homes or more.

This allows developers to sidestep local councils and apply directly to the planning appeals board, which has up to 16 weeks to decide whether or not to grant permission.

An Bord Pleanála’s decision is final, but interested parties can ask a High Court judge to review the board’s ruling to ensure that it complied with its own procedures when making the decision.

Builders have to consult with ABP and local planners for several months before applying for permission through the fast-track system.

The Oireachtas passed legislation creating the scheme, formally dubbed the strategic housing initiative, as one of a number of measures designed to tackle the ongoing housing crisis.

Decision

Heronvale sought permission for the Shaldon Grange development on July 8th. An Bord Pleanála is due to decide on the application by October 27th.

Accounts for 2018 indicate that the land on which Heronvale intends building was worth about €5 million at the end of that year.

Company returns name Keith and Nigel Start as directors. Efforts to contact Heronvale for a comment were not successful yesterday.

The business is the latest developer to seek permission to build in the area. Recently, locally-based Paul and David Butler sought planning permission for 116 new homes on land they own at Ballybetagh Road, Kilternan.

Suttons Fields, as the scheme is known, includes 85 houses and 31 apartments of various sizes, designed to sell to first-time buyers and to those trading up.

The Butlers’ land is close to new housing schemes including Durkan Homes’ Bishop’s Gate development.

Nearby Carrickmines is also drawing house builders. Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown Council intends building new roads at Glenamuck, giving the area quicker access to the M50 motorway and circumventing current bottlenecks.