Heat Merchants investing €4m to grow branch network

Irish DIY company Heat Merchants Group is investing €4 million to open nine new branches as well as four new Tubs & Tiles showrooms over the next three years.

The Irish-owned company, acquired following the liquidation of BHT Group in 2012, is planning to grow its workforce to 358, creating 75 new jobs as part of this investment programme. Its branch network will increase to 56.

Additionally, the company is increasing its central distribution and business support centre in Athlone, adding 20,000sq ft of warehousing.

Alan Hogan, the company’s managing director, noted that since the company was acquired from BHT it had added 82 new employees and opened several new branches.

“Today’s announcement marks an exciting next phase in our growth strategy which has been a key driver for the business over the last 5 years.

“In responding to the changes in building regulations and legislation within the industry, and the huge advancements in technology available to the heating industry, our management team recognised the need to innovate in extending the range of support services available to customers at Heat Merchants.

“Our investments in the network, our people, an extended range of services and, undoubtedly, a buoyant market have resulted in the group delivering consistently high operating and financial performance which creates the platform for the next phase of growth,” he added.

The two businesses were acquired by Harleston, owner of the Irish-based hevac heating and plumbing supplies group, for an undisclosed sum in 2012.

Harleston, an unlimited company, is controlled by the children of businessman John Paul English.

The group currently has 31 Heat Merchants branches and 12 Tubs & Tiles outlets spread throughout the country.