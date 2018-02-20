Green Reit sees property value rise 5% in six months

The value of Green Real Estate Investment Trust’s (Reit) properties rose 5 per cent to €1.45 billion in the six months ended December 31, figures released on Tuesday show.

Green said that profit for the period - the first half of its financial year - increased 21.4 per cent to €53.1 million from €43.7 million during the equivalent six months in 2016.

The total value of its properties rose to €1.45 billion at the end of last year from €1.38 billion on June 30th.

This was a 5 per cent increase over the six months and 13.2 per cent for all of 2017.

Investment properties grew to €1.405 billion from €1.3 billion, while developments in progress accounted for the balance.

Green said that the Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe’s decision to treble stamp duty on commercial property deals to 6 per cent in November knocked €59 million of the value of its properties.

“Whether the higher rate of stamp duty adversely impacts on Irish real estate transaction volumes and pricing remains to be seen as we move further into 2018,” the company said.

The highlight of the period was completing its flagship One Molesworth Street building in central Dublin.

It has let space there to British bank Barclays and aircraft lessor Goshawk Aviation.

Chairman Gary Kennedy said that Green’s focus continued to be on driving returns for shareholders.

“We continue to operate against a backdrop of sustained economic growth in Ireland and a robust occupier market in our key sectors, Dublin offices and logistics,” he added.

Pat Gunne, chief executive of Green Property Reit Ventures, noted that profit from projects such as One Molesworth Street offset the impact of the rise in stamp duty.

He noted that a strong economy and a high level of foreign direct investment supported Green’s asset management.