Grafton to shut UK businesses for three weeks

DIY and builders’ supplier group Grafton is shutting its UK businesses and says the coronavirus pandemic will inevitably hit profits.

Grafton, best-known to Irish people as owner of the Woodie’s DIY chain, has large builders’ supplies businesses in the UK, where the government had ordered three-week lock down to combat Covid-19.

The group is closing all its distribution and manufacturing businesses in the UK for the next three weeks subject to government clarification on the supply of essential repair and maintenance materials from some branches.

“The Covid-19 virus will inevitably lead to a material decline in revenue and profitability over the coming months,” Grafton said in a statement.

The company added that the uncertainty brought by the pandemic meant it was no longer possible to guide investors on its likely financial performance this year.

It expects the UK business and its cashflow to benefit from a job retention scheme and other measures announced by the British government.