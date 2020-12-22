Grafton to buy Dublin-based Proline for undisclosed sum

Grafton Group has agreed to buy Dublin-based Proline Architectural Hardware for an undisclosed sum.

Proline Architectural Hardware distributes architectural ironmongery products for doors, specialises in the supply of a wide range of traditional and contemporary architectural ironmongery products and had reported revenue of €10.8 million in 2019. The business works closely with architects on the specification and scheduling of ironmongery products for commercial, public sector and residential projects.

“Proline will bring specialist expertise to Grafton in the architectural ironmongery distribution segment in Ireland, ” said Grafton chief executive Gavin Slark. “It will also enable us to offer a broader range of products and services and to extend our customer base in this segment of the market. The acquisition of Proline is in line with our strategy of acquiring specialist high quality businesses that trade in complementary markets.”

Completion of the acquisition is subject to approval by competition authorities.