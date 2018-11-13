Grafton revenue rises as Irish merchanting business grows

Building materials group Grafton said like-for-like revenue rose 5.5 per cent in the four months to the end of October 2018, with the Irish merchanting market showing 10 per cent rise.

The UK business saw a 4.2 per cent increase over the same period, with the Netherlands increasing by 6.7 per cent.

Total revenue over the period rose 10.2 per cent as retailing revenue rose 4.6 per cent on a like for like basis, and manufacturing increased by 18.5 per cent.

Group revenue in the 10 months to October 31st was up 9.3 per cent to £2.5 billion, with the figure at 8.9 per cent in constant currency. Like for like revenue rose 4.4 per cent over the same period.

Chief executive Gavin Slark said trading had been consistent with its expectations. “The Group has benefitted from its exposure to multiple geographic markets and saw its businesses in Ireland and the Netherlands perform well,” he said. “Following a good first half performance, overall trading in the last four months has underpinned our confidence that we will deliver our expectations for the full year.”