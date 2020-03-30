Grafton closes Woodies DIY, Glenveagh closes construction sites

Grafton Group has closed its Woodie’s DIY business in the Republic and scaled down the operations of its distribution business as a result of the Government’s restrictions to slow the spread of Covid-19.

The company, which also controls builders merchanting company Chadwicks, said its distribution business will only supply materials on a delivery only basis to essential health projects, critical road and utility infrastructure and emergency supplies in line with the new public health guidelines.

“Our primary concern at this time is the health and wellbeing of our colleagues, customers, business partners and the communities where we operate,” the company said.

Separately, housebuilder Glenveagh Properties said all of its construction sites have been closed. They will be reopened “when the Government confirms it is appropriate to do so”.

Glenveagh added that it has a robust balance sheet with net debt of about 4 million and cash resources and available committed facilities of €121 million. It also had assets worth about €867 million at the end of December last year.

The housebuilder will issue a trading update on May 19th in advance of its annual general meeting.