Glenveagh to raise €213m in share placing as Oaktree sells half its stake

Glenveagh, the homebuilder that listed on the Irish Stock Exchange last October, said on Tuesday evening it is raising €215 million in a share placing to fund more land acquisitions and development.

Separately, Glenveagh revealed that its main shareholder, US private equity firm Oaktree, plans to sell 55 million shares – equivalent to 8 per cent of the company’s current issued share capital and half of the investment firm’s current stake – into the market.

“We have made significant progress since our initial public offering (IPO) and are ahead of schedule in meeting our IPO targets of acquiring land for residential building, constructing and selling houses and apartments, and scaling our business as a plc,” said Glenveagh’s co-founder and chief executive Justin Bickle.

“The Irish economy continues to perform strongly, with significant unsatisfied demand for housing. Despite that demand, the residential market remains chronically under-supplied. Glenveagh is constructing homes quickly and efficiently and is benefiting from being a listed plc.”

Pipeline sites include approximately €65 million of sites in exclusivity and approximately €361 million of sites under active negotiation, the company said.