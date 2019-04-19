Glenveagh seeks to build 274 apartments in Cork

Builder Glenveagh Properties is seeking permission to build more than 270 apartments on a site in Cork under the fast-track planning scheme for new homes.

Planning notices show that the stock-market-quoted company intends to build 274 apartments on the former Ursuline Convent grounds in the Cork suburb of Blackrock.

The company is seeking permission for the homes under the fast-track planning scheme for large residential building projects, which allows developers to skirt local authorities and apply direct to An Bord Pleanála.

In documents lodged with the application, Glenveagh says the development, within the Ursuline grounds, will be a mix of studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. The site is close to Cork city centre and Mahon Point shopping mall.

The company’s application to build apartments there follows pre-planning consultations with An Bord Pleanála.

Glenveagh is already selling houses from an existing development on the same site, Blackrock Villas, which is a mix of three-, four- and five-bedroom homes.

Up to 18 weeks

Under the strategic housing development initiative, as the fast-track planning scheme is called, An Bord Pleanála has up to 18 weeks to decide whether or not to grant permission for a project.

The board’s decision is final, but any interested party can ask a High Court judge to review it.

To qualify, projects must include 100 or more new homes and must go through pre-planning consultations with the board and local council before seeking permission.

In February, Glenveagh said that it was active in the fast-track process and was seeking permission to build 5,500 new homes.

Glenveagh, led by chief executive Justin Bickle, floated on the Irish Stock Exchange in October 2017. The company has spent €615 million buying enough building land to hold about 12,600 new homes.

The company also said in February that it was selling new homes from 11 sites. At that stage it had sold, reserved or signed contracts for a total of 451. Glenveagh began building 1,100 new dwellings on 14 sites last year.