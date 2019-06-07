Glenveagh Properties buys land in Howth and Bray for homes

Irish homebuilder Glenveagh Properties has purchased two plots of land for €24 million that are capable of delivering 375 homes, the company has announced.

Glenveagh, which is listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange, is holding its annual general meeting in Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, on Friday.

The company delivers starter homes to private and institutional customers with selective developments of mid-size and executive houses and apartments in areas of high demand.

It made the announcement in relation to land purchases as part of a year-to-date trading and outlook update for 2019 ahead of the AGM.

It said its year-to-date performance is “in line” with the board’s expectations and consistent with its strategy.

All units associated with the group’s 2019 delivery target of 725 are now sold, signed or reserved with the exception of the 90-unit Herbert Hill apartment scheme where a preferred bulk sale process is expected to complete in the second half of this year.

Glenveagh co-founder and chief executive Justin Bickle said the company was delivering homes where they are needed.

“Glenveagh continued to perform well during the period and has delivered strong progress towards its 2019 targets,” he said.

“Our objective was to secure signings and reservations in the first half of the year with the majority of closings occurring in the second half.

“The strong reservation rate year-to-date demonstrates we are delivering product where it is most needed and has been welcomed by private buyers and institutional investors.”

In terms of the land acquisitions, Glenveagh has added “two further attractive off-market acquisitions” in Howth, Co Dublin, and Bray, Co Wicklow. The sites are capable of delivering 200 and 175 units respectively.

Glenveagh is now actively building houses and apartments on 16 sites following site openings in the current year at Maryborough Ridge, Leixlip and Ledwill Park. Further site openings are scheduled for the second half of the year.

Reservation numbers are “benefitting from the company’s strategy” of increasing the number of open sales outlets to optimise the quantity of sold units from each site and reduce individual site dependency.

Glenveagh said it has seen “strong private buyer interest and sales” for its starter-home schemes in the spring selling season. Open sales outlets now total 12 with strong absorption rates at existing schemes.

It also said new launches were “performing well” with robust private buyer demand experienced at each of Semple Woods, Blackrock Villas and Ledwill Park.

In terms of outlook, Glenveagh said the board was confident that full year results will be in line with its expectations.