Glenveagh on track to deliver 1,150 new housing units in 2021

Homebuilder Glenveagh Properties said it was on track to deliver 1,150 units for the year, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, and had sold, signed or had reservations for all units.

In a trading update for the year to date, Glenveagh said it would continue to focus on scale, raising its yearly target to 3,000 units per annum from 2024. It is also planing a €75 million share buyback programme.

The group said it had a strong liquidity position, with available funds of €230 million. Its has set its medium-term return on equity target at 15 per cent from 2024.

Glenveagh said the on-going housing shortage combined with higher savings rates had created a strong market backdrop. The group was hit by restrictions on construction activity that began in January and continued until April 12th.

However, the renewed activity and global commodity price increases have led to higher costs for the group, which largely impacts on deliveries from 2022.

“Despite the unprecedented challenges posed by Covid-19, our business will deliver our target of 1,150 homes this year, with all now sold, signed or reserved. Our path to building 3,000 homes per year by 2024 is clear and we remain focused on delivering quality, sustainable homes that represent value for money for our customers,” said chief executive Stephen Garvey.

Order book

Glenveagh said it was now turning its attention to building its order book for 2022 over the summer months.

The group has already begun construction on three new suburban sites which will deliver units from 2022.

The homebuilder also won approval for its first partnership scheme with local authorities in Dublin, with Fingal County Council voting in favour of proceeding with the proposed development of 1,200 new homes at Ballymastone, near Donabate in north Co Dublin.

Glenveagh said it would move forward with the formal planning application, with development expected to commence in 2022.

The company has made eight site acquisitions for about €48 million, which are capable of delivering more than 1,900 units, bringing the group’s landbank to about 17,000.

Looking ahead, the builder said it believed there was significant opportunities beyond 2024. Glenveagh said its board would ensure that it had the resources to deliver on its 3,000 unit target, as well as have the ability to invest in the next phase of growth, while maintaining a strong balance sheet with leverage not exceeding 15 per cent of net assets.

“Beyond this we will consider the return of excess capital to shareholders in a manner which retains flexibility to capitalise on future growth opportunities. In this regard, we will continuously assess our medium-term plans which take account of investment in the business, growth opportunities, cash generation and net debt,” Glenveagh said, outlining plans for a €75 million share buyback programme.

The group is also planning some moves at its executive level, with executive chairman John Mulcahy moving to a non-executive chairman role from January 1st.

Glenveagh said it was confident of further growth in the future.

“Our confidence in the future of our business is driving us to continue to pursue our growth strategy, delivering positive cash flows and ensuring we are well placed to continue to grow market share,” Glenveagh said. “This is underpinned by our strong balance sheet and capital allocation strategy, with a focus on delivering returns for our shareholders.”