Glanbia chief Siobhan Talbot to join the board of CRH

Glanbia group managing director Siobhan Talbot (54) is to join the board of Irish construction giant CRH in December.

Ms. Talbot is group managing director of Irish-listed Glanbia, a global nutrition company with operations in 32 countries, a position she has held since 2013. She has been a member of the Glanbia board since 2009 and was previously finance director, a role which encompassed responsibility for Glanbia’s strategic planning. Prior to joining Glanbia, she worked with PricewaterhouseCoopers in Dublin and Sydney. Ms. Talbot is also a director of the Irish Business Employers Confederation (IBEC).

Ms Talbot will be joined on the board as a new non-executive director by Mary Rhinehart (60). Ms. Rhinehart is chairman, chief executive and president of Johns Manville Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company and a global manufacturer of premium-quality building products and engineered specialty materials. Ms. Rhinehart was until recently a non-executive director of Ply Gem Holdings, an exterior building products company in North America, and is currently a non-executive director of CoBiz Financial.

The board of CRH is chaired by Nicky Hartery, and other non-executive directors include former Bank of Ireland chief executive Richie Boucher and Heather Ann McSharry, a former managing director Ireland of Reckitt Benckiser and Boots Healthcare.