Glanbia chief Siobhan Talbot to join CRH board

Glanbia’s managing director Siobhan Talbot (54) is to join the board of Irish construction giant CRH in December.

Ms Talbot is group managing director of Dublin-listed Glanbia, a global nutrition company with operations in 32 countries. She has held the position since 2013.

Ms Talbot has been a member of the Glanbia board since 2009 and was previously finance director, a role that encompassed responsibility for Glanbia’s strategic planning.

Prior to joining Glanbia, she worked with PwC in Dublin and Sydney, and she is also a director of employers group Ibec.

She will be joined on the board as a new non-executive director by Mary Rhinehart (60) who is chairwoman, chief executive and president of Johns Manville Corporation. Manville is a Berkshire Hathaway company and global manufacturer of premium-quality building products and engineered specialty materials.

Until recently, Ms Rhinehart was a non-executive director of Ply Gem Holdings, an exterior building products company in north America, and is a non-executive director of CoBiz Financial.

The board of CRH is chaired by Nicky Hartery. And other non-executive directors include former Bank of Ireland chief executive Richie Boucher and Heather Ann McSharry, a former managing director Ireland of Reckitt Benckiser and Boots Healthcare.