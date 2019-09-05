Gannon Properties eyes approval for nearly 2,000 Clongriffin homes

One of the country’s best known developers, Gerry Gannon, has lodged plans for close to 1,950 apartments at Clongriffin in north Dublin.

Gannon Properties Ltd is seeking planning permission for 1,130 “build-to-rent” apartments and 625 build-to-sell units.

A letter lodged with An Bord Pleanála confirms that the company has agreed in principle to comply with Part V requirements to provide social and affordable housing as part of the scheme. The documentation states it will provide 195 dwellings.

The units are to be built across 15 blocks.

The original masterplan for a 53-hectare site in Clongriffin in 2003 provided for 3,600 residential units and to date, Gannon Properties has built 1,685 dwellings, duplexes and apartments with a further 503 units under construction.

The new applications represent part of the final development proposals for Clongriffin which is located 9.5km to the northeast of Dublin city centre.