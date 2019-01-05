Galway developers acquire seven-acre site to build up to 105 homes

Galway property development group Burkeway Homes has acquired a seven-acre site in the city on which it plans to build up to 105 homes.

The family-run company bought the site on Galway’s Letteragh Road, to the northwest of the city, and will formerly lodge a planning application early this year.

A spokeswoman confirmed that site will house between 100 and 105 properties including one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, three- and four-bedroom semi-detached houses and four-bedroom detached homes.

Burkeway, primarily active in Galway, now has three new residential developments with a gross development value in excess of €100 million. Early last year it completed its Maoilín development in Knocknacarra, consisting of 102 homes, and sold out phase one of another development in November.

The company was among the first applicants for strategic housing development for a site in Barna last year. The group was initially denied permission because the scheme was too small (with just 113 homes planned). It subsequently received permission for that 18-acre site for 197 homes. Building on that site is due to begin this month with properties available in spring 2020.

All weather

The Barna site includes four acres of open space which will include a creche, outdoor putting green, playground, an all weather surface and parks.

“2018 was another busy year for Burkeway Homes with some customers receiving keys to their new home and others selecting their future home currently under construction,” said Burkeway’s managing director Michael Burke who added that 2019 will see “even more activity” for the company.

Aside from its Galway commercial and residential developments, Burkeway has developed a series of sites in Dublin in locations including Foxrock and Sandyford.

Burkeway did not disclose the price paid for the seven-acre site as it was “acquired by tender”, a spokeswoman said.