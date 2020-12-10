Gallaghers bid for remaining 4.4% of housebuilder Abbey

Housebuilder Abbey’s executive chairman, Charles Gallagher, and his family moved on Thursday to bid for the remaining 4.4 per cent stake in the business that they do not currently own in a deal that would value the group at £328.8 million (€362.3 million).

The family vehicle, Gallagher Holdings Limited (GHL), made a mandatory takeover bid for the entire company in 2012 after increasing their stake above the 50 per cent threshold, which saw their holding increase to 73 per cent by the end of the offer period in September that year.

The Gallaghers subsequently continued to mop up most of the remaining shares as they were traded on the stock market, with their stake currently standing at 95.6 per cent.

The £15.50 offer price for each the remaining shares marks a 1.6 per cent premium to their £15.50 closing price on Wednesday, Abbey said in a statement.

“The offer will be financed from the existing cash resources of GHL,” the statement said. “The offer is final and will not be increased.”

Abbey also reported it made a pre-tax profit of €26 million for the six months to the end of October, up from €21.59m for the corresponding period last year, and helped by foreign exchange gains of €3.52 million.

Our housebuilding division completed 291 sales, including 237, 36 in Ireland 36, and 18 in Czechia during the period, with a turnover of €105.5 million resulting in an operating profit of €25 million.