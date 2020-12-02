Framespace announces plan for 100 new jobs in Longford

Construction group Framespace Solutions has announced plans to create 100 new jobs in Longford.

The company, which manufactures metal housing systems for the rapid build construction sector, will take over the former Cameron Willis engineering works in the midlands town, as part of a €7.5 million investment.

Chief executive Declan Murtagh said an initial 30 new posts, some of which involve staff transferring from the company’s former Co Roscommon base, would be in situ by the end of January, with 100 full-time positions coming on stream within 12 months.

Recruitment is likely to start early in the new year as the company looks to capitalise on a foothold in Ireland’s social and affordable housing market.

Michael Nevin, head of the Longford Local Enterprise Office, said the construction solutions offered by Framespace “would appear to be the future for large-scale housing developments, needed to satisfy the Government’s ambitious targets for new homes”.

Local Fianna Fáil TD Joe Flaherty said the company plans to increase jobs to 200 over the next five years.