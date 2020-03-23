Fast-track plans for 330 Dublin homes to go ahead

Two of the country’s biggest house builders, Glenveagh Homes and Ballymore Developments, have secured planning permission for fast-track plans for more than 330 residential units at two separate sites in Dublin.

An Bord Pleanála has given the green light to Glenveagh Homes to construct 192 apartments at Castleknock, Dublin 15.

The board has granted planning permission for the proposal for five five-storey apartment blocks at Balroy House, Carpenterstown Road, Castleknock, in the face of widespread local opposition.

In total, 125 objections were lodged against the proposal, including a joint objection from former Labour TD Joan Burton and Labour Party councillor John Walsh. Their objection claimed “the scale and height of the proposed five-block, five-storey over-basement development is inappropriate and out of keeping with the pattern of development in the surrounding area.”

Objections

Elected councillors for the area have claimed that the development’s density is too high and there is no capacity in schools or childcare in the area.

However, the An Bord Pleanála senior planning inspector Rónán O’Connor stated that “the provision of a higher-density residential development at this location is desirable with regard to its intermediate suburban location and its proximity to high-frequency transport services”.

He further stated that the future occupiers of the scheme would benefit from a high standard of internal amenity.

The board has also granted planning permission to Ballymore for 142 residential units at Seamount Road and Seamount Abbey in Malahide, north Dublin.

The plan comprises 58 detached, semi-detached and terraced houses, 76 apartments and eight one-bed maisonette apartments.

An Bord Pleanála found that the proposal would not seriously injure the residential or visual amenities of the area and would be acceptable in terms of urban design, height and quantum of development.