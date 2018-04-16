Developer PJ McGrath backs Sammon rescue bid

Developer PJ McGrath is poised to back troubled builder Sammon Contracting, which successfully sought High Court protection from its creditors on Monday.

The court confirmed the appointment of Grant Thornton managing partner Michael McAteer as examiner to three Sammon group companies on Monday. He was appointed on an interim basis early this month.

The court heard that developer PJ McGrath has taken over a €3.35 million debt that Sammon owed to Ulster Bank.

The developer has signalled that it will support Sammon during its examinership, subject to the builder meeting certain conditions.

Mr McAteer will have up to three months to formulate a rescue plan for the group, which ran into trouble following the insolvency of British builder Carillion.

Sammon had been working for the UK operator on the construction of five schools in counties Kildare, Meath and Wexford.

A partnership of Carillion and the Dutch Infrastructure Fund won the contract to build the schools for the Department of Education. A Carillion subsidiary hired Sammon to do the work.

Sammon is working on a number of projects and is bidding for contracts with a total value of €90 million. It employs more than 200 people.

Mr McAteer’s report indicated that he believes the business has a reasonable chance of survival and indicated that he consented to being appointed as examiner.

Examinership is a court supervised rescue process for companies that are insolvent or close to it, but can demonstrate that they have a reasonable prospect of survival.