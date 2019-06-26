Derry offsite construction company signs Dublin deals worth €22m

A Derry offsite construction company owned by businessman Kevin Lagan has agreed deals for three projects in the greater Dublin area worth a combined €22 million.

FastHouse, a specialist in rapid-build homes, will deliver the schemes which include 74 houses in Craddockstown, Co Kildare, 79 houses in Corkagh Grange in south Dublin and 49 houses in Ballymun in north Dublin.

The company said increasing demand for its products has prompted it to invest £2.5 million (€2.78 million) in a fourth production line.

FastHouse built 466 holiday homes for the Center Parcs resort in Co Longford in 34 weeks. According to the company, its factory produced five houses a day, using 14,000 wall panels.

The company also recently won a series of other new housing contracts and is currently installing on sites in Dublin, Kildare, Cork and Offaly as well as a number of sites in the North and Britain.

“There is no doubt that the last 12 months have been very successful for the business, with notable housing contract wins, resulting in a significant sales pipeline,” said Sean Fox, FastHouse’s sales director.

Modern methods

“Offsite construction and other modern methods are gradually being embraced by the industry and, going forward, we envisage this will certainly be more prevalent – for the most part to control the risk of increased labour costs and eliminate project delays, primarily due to skilled labour shortages,” he added.

While Center Parcs was FastHouse’s biggest project to date, the Limavady-based company which employs 160 staff has also built holiday lodges for the Killyhevlin Lakeside Hotel in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, in addition to growing its residential business.

FastHouse was established in 2015, three years before Mr Lagan sold his group’s building materials business to British company Breedon for £455 million in 2018. He kept some of his organisation’s other operations, including its housebuilding division, which also plans to expand next year.