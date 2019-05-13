Davy lowers revenue forecasts for Cairn as house prices dip

Davy has lowered its revenue forecasts for construction firm Cairn Homes, citing a lower rate of house price growth in Ireland in the next two years.

However, analysts said an improvement in gross margin meant any impact on profit expectations was limited

In a note, Davy said it had cut revenue forecasts for 2019 and 2020 by 1 per cent and 2 per cent respectively as house price growth reduced from 5 per cent to 4 per cent.

However, gross margin for both years was up, and overall operating profit forecasts are broadly unchanged for 2019 and only 1.6 per cent lower in 2020.

Shares in Cairn were trading at €1.30 at 12.18pm in Dublin. The company lost more than 40 per cent of its share value last year, but has rallied from its late December lows helped in part by the prospect of sizable cash returns to investors.

“Our recent report established a minimum expected level of shareholder returns in the next three years that would average over 9 per cent in that period,” Davy analyst. “We note the recent High Court approval to increase the level of distributable profits, and this is a meaningful waypoint on the road to these returns. We expect further catalysts to arrive over the course of 2019 as the size, timing and nature of the returns become clearer.”