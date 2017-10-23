CRH to go ahead with aquisition of fifth largest US cement producers

Construction giant CRH said on Monday that it will go ahead with its $3.5 billion acquisition of the fifth largest US cement manufacturer, Ash Grove Cement Company, following shareholder approval. The deal, which remains subject to regulatory approval, is expected to close in late 2017 or early 2018. It’s the biggest deal for the Irish construction company since it paid € 6.5 billion for businesses sold off by rivals, Holcim and Lafarge, following their merger in 2015.

On September 21st, CRH reached an agreement to acquire Ash Grove. However, the Kansas headquartered company extended shareholder approval until October 20th, raising fears that CRH could either get into a protracted bidding war, or end up losing out on the deal. These fears rose when Summit Materials, a rival founded by one of the Irish group’s former executives, Tom Hill, entered the bidding process in early October, with a non-binding offer between $3.7 billion and $3.8 billion.

But on Monday morning CRH said approval had been reached, and that further details would be forthcoming in its trading update of November 21st.

Ash Grove is one of the biggest cement producers in the US. Last year it earned profits of $215 million and had assets of $2.5 billion.

In a note, Davy said that the acquisition is a “real coup” for the Irish company.

“The deal is strategically important, reducing the group’s dependence on third-party producers,” the broker said, adding that Ash Grove will be about 7-8 per cent accretive to EPS without stretching the balance sheet.

“The acquisition will catapult CRH into the top three cement producers in North America and reduce its dependence on expensive third-party cement purchases,” the broker said.