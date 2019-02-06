CRH shares jump as Europe’s largest activist investor reveals stake

Shares in CRH jumped on Wednesday morning after Europe’s biggest activist investor disclosed that it had built up a stake in the building materials giant, prompting speculation that the firm will seek to urge management to pursue strategies to boost shareholder value.

Cevian Capital, based in Stockholm and which has about €13 billion of assets under management, is “convinced that CRH’s assets could become significantly more valuable,” Christer Gardell, managing partner with the Stockholm-based firm, said in an interview with Reuters, in which he revealed the stake.

CRH shares gained 4.4 per cent in early trading on Wednesday, to €27.30. The Cevian stake would appear to be below the 3 per cent stake that would have to be disclosed on the stock market.

Cevian typically holds between 10 and 12 stocks in its fund and usually seeks representation on the board of a company in which it invests. The firm’s current holdings include German steel and elevators group ThyssenKrupp, Swedish telecoms equipment maker Ericsson and Scandinavian lender Nordea.