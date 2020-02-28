CRH sells Indian stake as earnings hit €4.2bn

Building materials giant CRH disclosed on Friday that it has sold its stake in an Indian cement joint venture as it reported that that its earnings jumped 25 per cent last year to a record €4.2 billion.

The company also announced that it will change its reporting currency from euro to US dollar this year, to reduce the potential for foreign exchange volatility on future earnings.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) growth was driven by acquisitions and a widening of its margins, while a “a positive demand backdrop” in the Americas and key regions in Europe also delivered like-for-like earnings expansion of 7 per cent.

The company said that it had sold its 50 per cent interest in its Indian joint venture, My Home Industries, for a deferred consideration of €300 million, bringing total proceeds from asset sales, including the previously-announced sale of its European distribution business, to €2.1 billion for the year. CRH had acquired its Indian holding in 2008.

Group sales rose by 6 per cent last year to €28.3 million, while its earnings margin widened by 2.3 percentage points to 14.8 per cent.

“CRH delivered good profit growth in 2019 supported by positive momentum in our heritage businesses and strong contribution from recent acquisitions,” said chief executive Albert Manifold.

“With a continued focus on margin expansion, cash generation and enhanced returns for shareholders, we believe that 2020 will be a year of further progress for the group.”