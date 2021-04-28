CRH sees first-half earnings moving ‘well ahead’

CRH, the largest company on the Iseq stocks index in Dublin, said that it expects its first-half earnings to be “well ahead” of the same period last year, which was affected by Covid-19 disruptions on both sides of the Atlantic.

The building materials giant posted $1.6 billion (€1.33 billion) of earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) for the first six months of 2020.

“Despite near-term uncertainties, we expect group ebitda for the seasonally less significant first half of the year to be well ahead of the first half of 2020 which was adversely impacted by Covid-19 related disruption in the second quarter,” the company, led by chief executive Albert Manifold, said in a trading update on Wednesday.

“We anticipate further normalisation in our markets in the second half of the year as the health situation continues to improve. Given the resilience of our business model and strength of our balance sheet we remain well positioned to benefit from the growth opportunities that lie ahead.”

The company said that its first-quarter like-for-like sales rose 3 per cent. While overall Americas Materials sales were down 1 per cent on the first-half of 2020, cement sales volumes up 5 per cent in the Americas, while the company also pushed through 4 per cent price increases in the US and Canada.

Like for like Europe Material sales were up 1 per cent. Sales in the UK were ahead with strong volumes across most lines of business, supported by good demand in the infrastructure and residential sectors, it said.

In France, cement volumes were well ahead of the prior year which was impacted by Covid-19 related shutdowns. Adverse weather impacted activity levels in Finland and Germany while Covid-19 restrictions in Ireland resulted in lower cement volumes than prior year.

Building Products sales across Europe and the Americas jumped 12 per cent, reflecting strong demand for residential construction, particularly in North America, partly offset by lower activity levels in the non-residential sector, CRH said.

The group has spent about $200 million on four acquisitions so far this year, the largest of which was a pipe and precast concrete business, expanding its infrastructure products footprint in the midwest of the US.

CRH also completed the €200 million sale of its Brazil cement business as well as two smaller transactions resulting in total business and asset disposal proceeds of about $300 million.