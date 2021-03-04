CRH sales down as pandemic hits but company says performance ‘robust’

Building materials giant CRH said it put in a “robust” performance last year, despite the challenges presented by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The group saw significant disruption to its business in Europe and North America, as pandemic-related measures shut down the construction industry in some areas.

Recovery in the second half of the year was not enough to outweigh the negative impact of the closures. But although activity levels were low, the company said it saw further improvements in its pretax earnings, and in its margins.

Sales for the year were $27.6 billion, down 2 per cent on 2019 figures.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebidta) were $4.6 billion, 3 per cent higher than 2019 as the company cut costs and moved to mitigate the financial impact of the pandemic. The group also saw one-off costs of $122 million primarily due to Covid-19 related restructuring.

In its Americas business, like for like sales revenue fell 3 per cent year on year to $11.3 billion, mainly due to Covid-19 measures. Economic activity in North America was also hit by the pandemic, although this was partly offset by government stimulus. Ebidta was 10 per cent higher.

CRH’s Europe materials unit saw recovery in volumes recovery in the second half of the year, but ended the year with overall sales revenue down 4 per cent on 2019 at $9.1 billion. Ebidta fell 13 per cent to almost $1.1 billion.

CRH said its building products division benefited from strong residential repair, maintenance and improvement (RMI) activity in North America. That offset lower activity levels in non-residential markets to deliver sales revenue 3 per cent ahead of 2019 at just under $7.2 billion.

Full-year dividend per share rose 25 per cent. CRH also said it was restarting its share buyback plan.

“Through the repositioning of our business in recent years and our relentless

focus on continuous business improvement, we have delivered record levels of profitability, margins and cash generation,” said chief executive Albert Manifold. “Although the near-term outlook remains uncertain, our unique portfolio of businesses together with the strength of our balance sheet leaves us well positioned to capitalise on the growth opportunities that lie ahead.”