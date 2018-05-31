CRH reviewing European distribution unit to improve margins

Building materials giant CRH posted its biggest gain in 14 months with shares surging 4.3 per cent in Dublin before 9am after the group said it had initiated a strategic review of its European distribution business.

In a stock market announcement early on Thursday morning the company said it has started a review in an effort to improve margins and returns from the business.

It is also “exploring other strategic options” for the business, it added.

The company’s Europe distribution division sells and distributes build materials to professional builders, specialist heating and plumbing contractors and DIY customers.

The division was impacted in the first quarter of this year by adverse weather conditions, which pulled like for like sales 1 per cent behind the same period in 2017.

Revenue from the European distribution business as a percentage of total group revenue had fallen in the past number of years, from 19 per cent in 2015 to 16 per cent last year, the company’s 2017 annual report shows. Operating profit in the same period did grow, however, from 8 per cent of total group operating profit to 10 per cent last year.

Davy analysts Robert Gardiner and Barry Dixon wrote in a client note that the review of the European business is “likely to lead to speculation of a possible sale of the business”.

In addition to its strategic review, CRH also said Thursday it plans to establish a new global building products division from January 1st 2019.

That division will pull together the company’s Europe lightside, Europe distribution and Americas products division. Keith Haas, currently president of the Americas products division, will lead the new unit.

“The change, which had been flagged by management, is aimed at leveraging the group’s scale to create further value through greater integration and synergies,” the Davy analysts noted.

CRH is targeting an improvement in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 300 basis points by 2021. That improvement could deliver EBITDA of around €4.8 billion on the back of cost savings of up to €500 million by 2021, Davy said.

Additionally, it aims to have fire power of €7 billion over the next four years, after capital expenditure and dividends, “providing significant opportunities for further value creation for our shareholders”.