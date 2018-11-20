CRH forecasts record €3.35bn full year earnings

Building materials giant CRH forecast that its full-year earnings will rise by almost 8 per cent to a record €3.35 billion as it sees momentum across all of its businesses.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) had increased at the same pace in the first nine months of the year, to €2.5 billion, which had also been helped by acquisitions, the group said in a trading update on Tuesday.

The company, led by chief executive Albert Manifold, also announced that it plans to press ahead with the third phase of a €1 billion share buyback programme, having spent €700 million repurchasing its own shares on the stock market between May and the middle of October.

Like-for-like sales rose 1 per cent during the first nine months across its European business, while ebitda expanded by 2 per cent.

Against the backdrop of solid demand and continued favourable market conditions, like-for-like nine-month sales in the Americas were up 4 per cent, while ebitda improved by 3 per cent.

In the Philippines, like-for-like sales were 3 per cent ahead, driven by improved volumes and prices on the back of stronger demand.

“CRH’s trading update is largely as expected with third-quarter trading impacted by wet US weather,” said Davy analyst Robert Gardiner. “The fact that the share price is down c.20 per cent year-to-date does not make sense in the context of either its guidance or long-term strategic plans.”