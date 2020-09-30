CRH finance director Senan Murphy to step down

CRH’s finance director Senan Murphy is to step down from the role later this year, the company has said.

The building materials group said a process to identify a successor is commencing with Mr Murphy to continue in the role until the recruitment process is completed.

CRH said Mr Murphy will also remain on as an advisor to the company after stepping down from his current role.

As group finance director, Senan’s experience and insights have been invaluable, as CRH navigated a period of significant change and development following major acquisition and restructuring activity,” said chief executive Albert Manifold.

Mr Murphy, who formerly served as chief operating officer (COO) at Bank of Ireland, was appointed as the successor to Maeve Carton in January 2016.

Other roles included serving as COO and finance director at Ulster Bank and as chief financial officer at Airtricity.

CRH last month said it will slow its normal pace of deal-making as it copes with the uncertain Covid-19 fallout in multiple markets.

It reported a 28 per cent decline in pretax profits to $518 million for the first half of this year.

CRH closed down 1.2 per cent to €31.27 on the Iseq on Tuesday.