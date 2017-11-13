CRH eyes €600m-plus South African cement group

CRH has registered its interest in bidding for South Africa’s Pretoria Portland Cement (PPC), pitching itself against Franco-Swiss rival LafargeHolcim and investment firm Fairfax Africa for a business which has a market value of the equivalent of €614 million.

“PPC has received a non-binding expression of interest from CRH plc, indicating that it is considering submitting an all-cash proposal to acquire a controlling stake in PPC,” the South African company said in a statement on Monday.

CRH is set to be allowed access to material to carry out due diligence on PPC and an opportunity to submit an updated expression of interest during the week commencing November 20th, which will include a value per share for the company, the South African group said.

Fairfax Africa indicated on September 4th that it intended making a partial offer for PPC, while the company said on October 27th it had received an expression of interest from LafargeHolcim.

CRH had previously been reported to be interested in PPC.

CRH’s move comes less than a month after the building materials giant’s $3.5 billion (€3 billion) offer for Kansas-based Ash Grove Cement was accepted by shareholders in the US company.