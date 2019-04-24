CRH extends share buyback as it opts to sell EU shutters business

CRH said on Wednesday that it has plans to by a further €350 million of its own stock over the next four months and revealed that it has agreed to sell its European shutters and awnings business for €300 million.

The building materials giant launched a €1 billion share buyback plan almost 12 months ago, its first in a decade, to take advantage of flexibility with its finances and the fact that the stock was trading at a discount to what the board believes to be its “intrinsic value”.

Group chief financial officer Senan Murphy said at the end of February, as the programme neared completion, that investors should look at stock repurchases as “an ongoing part of the way we think about capital allocation going forward”.

CRH said that the European shutters and awnings business will be bought by Stella Group, a leader in the French roller shutter market. The group, led by chief executive Albert Manifold, has also spent €200 million on 16 small bolt-on deals and investments so far this year.

It said that a strategic review of its European distribution business is “ongoing as we consider all options to maximise shareholder value”. Earlier this month, Reuters reported that CRH had hired Bank of America to start the sale of the business, which has an enterprise value of about €2 billion, including debt.

CRH said on Wednesday, a day before its annual general meeting in Dublin, that its group like for like sales rose by 7 per cent in the first three months of the year, benefitting from mild weather conditions and good momentum across its main markets in Europe and North America.

The group expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) for the seasonally less significant first half of the year to be rise to more than €1.5 billion from €1.13 billion a year earlier, boosted by the integration of Ash Grove Cement in the US, which it accrued last year for $3.5 billion.

CRH said that it expects its like-for-like ebitda for the second half to beat the €2.24 billion result for the correspondent period last year.

“We expect growth in Americas Materials in the second half of the year supported by continued advancement in both residential and non-residential construction markets in the US along with increased federal, state and local infrastructure funding measures,” it said

“In Europe Materials, while the good start to the year with more favourable weather conditions is encouraging and we expect the second half performance to be ahead of last year, we anticipate that the strong rate of organic sales growth experienced in the first quarter is likely to moderate.”