CRH earnings rise 36% to reach record level of €1.54bn

Building materials group CRH said earnings hit a record level in the first half of 2019, rising 36 per cent to reach €1.54 billion.

The group’s revenue increased 11 per cent to €3.2 billion, while earnings per share from continuing operations were 51 per cent ahead of the same period in 2018 at 67.8 cent.

The group also continued to refine its portfolio during the six month period. Its divestments totalled €2 billion, with acquisitions at €500 million.

“On the back of our strategic initiatives, CRH has delivered significant profit growth in the first half of 2019, with a good performance in our heritage business and strong contributions from recent acquisitions,” chief executive Albert Manifold said.

The group plans to continue its share buyback programme with a further tranche of €350 million to be completed by year end to bring the total share repurchases this year to €900 million.

“With our continued strong cash generation and financial discipline, we expect year-end debt metrics to be below normalised levels,” Mr Manifold said. “We anticipate further progress in the second half of the year with benefits from positive underlying momentum in all divisions as well as good contributions from acquisitions.”