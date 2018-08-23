CRH earnings grow despite weather, Philippines woes

CRH delivered 1 per cent earnings growth in the first half of 2018, despite tough weather conditions on both sides of the Atlantic earlier this year, rising input costs and the group’s ongoing challenges in the Philippines market.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) increased to €1.13 per cent, with like-for-like ebitda up 1 per cent in Europe, 3 per cent in the Americas but down 59 per cent in Asia, the company said on Thursday.

“We have had a good first half despite significant weather disruption in Europe and north America in the first quarter,” said Albert Manifold, group chief executive. “Construction markets continue to recovery and pricing growth against a positive economic backdrop in the Americas.”

Mr Manifold said that he expects “another year of progress for the group” for the full year, as momentum in Europe and north America continues, despite continuing currency headwinds and “challenging conditions in the Philippines”.

CRH launched its first share buyback programme in a decade in April, aimed at repurchasing up to € 2 billion of its stock, to take advantage of its weak share price as the group takes a breather from major acquisitions. Still, the company has signalled that it plans to spend between €500 million and €1 billion on smaller deals this year, having allocated almost €4.8 billion for purchases last year.

The company said on Thursday that it has spent €350 million to date buying back its own stock. CRH has also spent €265 million on bolt-on acquisitions in the US and Canada as well as €80 million in Europe.

In July 2018, the Group completed the divestment ofitsr DIY business in the Netherlands and Belgium, together with certain related property assets, for a total consideration of €510 million, bringing total proceeds to date in 2018 to €2.9 billion. The figure includes money received from the sale of its former Americas distribution business, Allied Buildings Products, which was agreed last year and completed in January.