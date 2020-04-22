CRH cuts management salaries by 25% amid temporary lay-offs

Building materials giant CRH said on Wednesday it has cut management salaries and board fees by 25 per cent as it has been forced to temporarily lay off workers as the construction industry has been severely hit across Europe and North America amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Still, the company is sticking to its plans to pay an almost €494 million final dividend on last year’s earnings, highlighting in a trading statement that it has a strong balance sheet with over $6 billion (€5.53 billion) of cash and cash equivalents.

In North America, while emergency restrictions have been implemented in all US states, construction has to-date been deemed an “essential activity” in most markets and is permitted to continue, provided appropriate safety measures are implemented. CRH’s businesses in Pennsylvania, New York City and Washington state have been the most impacted to-date, while our operations in the Southeast, Central and Western US have been less affected, it said.

The company has also experienced significantly lower activity levels in Ontario and Quebec as a result of government restrictions on construction in both markets. “Nevertheless, healthy backlogs and a favourable bidding environment continue to provide support for our business, and although the situation remains fluid, we are starting to see early indications of restrictions being eased across a number of market,” it said

European business

Business in Europe has been more heavily impacted, with nationwide shutdowns being implemented across a number of markets, including the UK, France and Ireland. “With the exception of certain essential activities which are permitted to continue, our operations in these markets have been significantly impacted in recent weeks,” it said, adding that it is central and eastern European businesses have been less affected.

CRH said that it has suspended all non-essential and discretionary spending, with its share buyback programme, which has resulted in €1.8 billion being spent repurchasing its own shares over the past two years, currently on hold until further notice.

“Due to the unprecedented level of volatility in our markets and the uncertainty surrounding the extent and duration of government restrictions that are currently being implemented, the impact on CRH’s profitability in 2020 cannot be reasonably estimated at this time,” it said.

CRH will hold its annual general meeting on Thursday amid strict restrictions that will see only a minimum number of shareholders attend to establish a necessary quorum.